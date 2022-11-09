Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Kevin Fyfe Sells 6,095 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Schlumberger to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 621,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 227,441 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 72,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.