Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.47.

SLB opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock valued at $190,979,619. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

