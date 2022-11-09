Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

