Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWO stock opened at $219.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.84 and a 200 day moving average of $219.75. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $327.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

