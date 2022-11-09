Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 106.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of XNTK opened at $96.35 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $177.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.18.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.