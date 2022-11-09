Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

