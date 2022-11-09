Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCZ opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $77.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38.

