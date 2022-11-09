Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

