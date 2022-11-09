Scotia Capital Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $403,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEV. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Lion Electric Profile

Shares of LEV stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

(Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.