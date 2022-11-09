Scotia Capital Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,470 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna lowered Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Paysafe Trading Up 3.3 %

PSFE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 126.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $378.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

