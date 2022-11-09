Scotia Capital Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 112,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $76.98.

