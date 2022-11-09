Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth about $87,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.