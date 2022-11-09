Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,885,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 573,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.34.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

