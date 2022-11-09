Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $335,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 127,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

