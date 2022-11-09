Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Expedia Group stock opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.17.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.