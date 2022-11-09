Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after buying an additional 120,420 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after buying an additional 60,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,088,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $220.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.31.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.