Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,973 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after buying an additional 2,027,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after buying an additional 1,063,577 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of LNG opened at $173.37 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

