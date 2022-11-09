Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 11,825 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Himax Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in Himax Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $312.61 million during the quarter.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Company Profile



Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

