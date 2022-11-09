Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 4,734 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Tilray by 57.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Tilray by 47.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 41.5% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.49.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

