Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 625 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 944.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

