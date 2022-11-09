Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $176.44.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

