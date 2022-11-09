Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 21,315 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,656 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

