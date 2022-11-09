Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 329 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,956,000 after acquiring an additional 48,613 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Shares of FANG opened at $163.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.47.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

