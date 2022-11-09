Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 35,677 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,677 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.