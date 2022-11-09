Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,246 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 109.0% during the first quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $37,283,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $29,878,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

Ferrari stock opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.01 and its 200-day moving average is $195.10. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

