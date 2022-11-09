Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

PHB opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $19.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.