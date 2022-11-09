Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 90,383 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,383 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $32.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

