Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $122,000 Position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Electra Battery Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Electra Battery Materials Stock Performance
ELBM opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01. Electra Battery Materials Co. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.55.
About Electra Battery Materials
Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.
