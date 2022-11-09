Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,148 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 158.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

