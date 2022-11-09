Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 344.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 119,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,159,000 after buying an additional 92,646 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 9,500.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WRB opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

