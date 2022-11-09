Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,215 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,705,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

