Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($70.00) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.90 ($67.90) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($57.00) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Scout24 Trading Up 1.5 %

ETR G24 opened at €52.32 ($52.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a twelve month high of €66.02 ($66.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

