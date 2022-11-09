Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $40.14

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.14, but opened at $42.00. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 21,233 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.