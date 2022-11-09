Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 885.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 587,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 528,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,100,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 439.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 410,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 334,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,632,000 after acquiring an additional 322,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,847,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,709,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

