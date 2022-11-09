SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $15.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 797,719 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,735,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after buying an additional 355,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,332,000 after buying an additional 242,438 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

