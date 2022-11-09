Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 284,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,550,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.
SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
