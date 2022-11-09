Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 284,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,550,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

SNAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,384,512 shares of company stock worth $11,473,984 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Snap by 4,805.3% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Snap by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Snap by 1,817.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

