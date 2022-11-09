Societe Generale Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $145.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Societe Generale from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of IFF opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.