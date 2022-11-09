Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 86.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 103,969 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 140,808 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $165,568.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $165,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $573.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $14.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.