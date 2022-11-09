Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 944.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.9 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

