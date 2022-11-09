Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 5.9%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.21. 383,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,915,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. Truist Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,916,000 after buying an additional 10,829,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

