Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 5% Higher

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 2,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 422,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STGW. Benchmark began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $663.79 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.