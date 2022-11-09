Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 79,639 shares.The stock last traded at $49.04 and had previously closed at $48.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 46,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 341,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

