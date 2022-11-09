State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,141 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Palantir Technologies worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.