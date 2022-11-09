State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,454 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in V.F. by 25.6% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $351,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 12.6% during the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $6,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

VFC opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

