State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,763 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of LKQ worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $17,582,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

