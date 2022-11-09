State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,774 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Liberty Broadband worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

