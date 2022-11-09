State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,747 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 23.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 873,224 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of WDC stock opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.