State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,249 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,325,000 after buying an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 30.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,829 shares of company stock worth $5,769,526. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DRI opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

About Darden Restaurants



Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

