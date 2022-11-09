State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,186 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.36% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CPF stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, COO Arnold D. Martines bought 5,000 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.