State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 77,852 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,690,000 after acquiring an additional 101,910 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 793,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 44.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 961,000 shares of company stock worth $32,575,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

